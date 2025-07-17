Ronald Donkor News: Shines in rare start

Donkor had two assists while taking an off target shot, crossing six times, making an interception and five tackles (winning three) during Wednesday's 5-3 win over New England.

Donkor set up Daniel Edelman in the 56th and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 83rd while leading New York in chances created and tackles. The goal involvements were the first of the season for Donkor as he made his first start since April 12th in the match.