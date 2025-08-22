Dias made his debut for City against Leeds in the 2020\/21 season and was instrumental in a 28-game unbeaten run that delivered the Premier League title, a League Cup and a Champions League final. He earned multiple honors in that campaign including Premier League Player of the Season, FWA Footballer of the Year and City's Player of the Year. Since then he has been named twice in the PFA Team of the Year and has made 223 appearances for the club while winning four consecutive Premier League titles and the Treble. His defensive leadership and consistency have been decisive in major victories including the Champions League knockout stages and domestic cup finals.