Ruben Duarte News: Makes six clearances in win

Duarte recorded one tackle (one won), six clearances and one interception in Friday's 2-0 win over Queretaro. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Duarte served as part of a four-man back line that kept the hosts from scoring in the week three clash. The defender also had 92 percent pass accuracy while raising his numbers to 13 clearances and three interceptions across three appearances. However, he has received a yellow card in every game, which is a bad sign as it could lead to a suspension early in the season.