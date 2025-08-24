Duarte contributed to a clean sheet and recorded the full 90 minutes as his team had no substitution windows left when he got hurt. Regardless of the severity of the knock, the accumulation of yellow cards means he's ineligible for the Aug. 31 meeting with Atlas, and could be back to action in a subsequent visit to Mazatlan. He was in good form with both offensive and defensive production in recent matches. Angel Azuaje should be a likely replacement option given that there are few other center-backs on Pumas' bench.