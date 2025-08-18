Garcia has been dealing with several muscular issues in the final stretch of the pre-season, causing him to miss a few friendlies. He was spotted training partially last week before being added to the match squad on Monday for Tuesday's season opener against Real Madrid. This is good news since it suggests the right winger is back fit for Osasuna. That said, if he isn't deemed fit enough to start the game, Moi Gomez will be the one starting on the right side of the frontline against the Merengues.