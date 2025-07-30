Garcia couldn't train with his teammates on Tuesday as he is currently dealing with discomfort in his left hamstring. This is bad news for Osasuna since Garcia is a regular starter on the right wing, and this discomfort could leave him slightly behind his teammates heading into the 2025\/26 season. The forward will hope to recover quickly to play minutes in the final pre-season friendly and be ready for the new La Liga campaign. That said, if the issue turns out to be more serious than expected, Iker Benito would likely see increased playing time until Garcia returns.