Ruben Kluivert News: Joins Lyon
Kluivert has signed a contract with Lyon until 2030, joining from Casa Pia, his new club announced.
Kluivert was formed at Ajax and began his professional career in the Netherlands before joining Portuguese side Casa Pia in 2024. The defender was a starter in the back line and will now discover the French top flight. He becomes the fourth player from the Netherlands to play for the Gones.
