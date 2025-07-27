Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Ruben Kluivert headshot

Ruben Kluivert News: Joins Lyon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Kluivert has signed a contract with Lyon until 2030, joining from Casa Pia, his new club announced.

Kluivert was formed at Ajax and began his professional career in the Netherlands before joining Portuguese side Casa Pia in 2024. The defender was a starter in the back line and will now discover the French top flight. He becomes the fourth player from the Netherlands to play for the Gones.

Ruben Kluivert
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now