Rudy Camacho Injury: Underwent surgery

Camacho underwent pelvis surgery and is expected back some time in September. According to head coach Wilfried Nancy, "Hopefully he will (start) to come back in the next few weeks. But we'll see how everything is going, but the most important thing is this is done" reports Brianna Mac Kay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Camacho has had.a frustrating year, having picked up a lingering thigh/pelvis injury that was not getting better. Because of the surgery, it is expected to improve his issue, though he is not projected to return until September. He had recorded a goal and an assist in 30 MLS appearances in 2024 (29 2on).