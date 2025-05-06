Ruslan Malinovskyi Injury: Likely to miss last three games

Malinovskyi had surgery to remove the plate inserted in his ankle after his massive injury back in September, Il Secolo XIX reported.

Malinovskyi sat out the last few contests due to a knock in the same area, but the operation was pre-planned. The team will likely continue to be cautious, so he's a long shot to feature in the final three games. The multiple injuries limited him to nine appearances (four starts) this year, during which he has assisted twice and posted nine shots (three on target), eight key passes, three crosses (two accurate) and 12 tackles. Morten Thorsby, Lior Kasa, Junior Messias and Vitinha have been playing more with him and Fabio Miretti (shoulder) on the shelf.