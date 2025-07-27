Ruslan Malinovskyi News: Returns from injury

Malinkovskyi (ankle) logged 30 minutes in Saturday's game versus Mantova.

Malinovskyi has put his serious ankle problems behind them during the summer and will fight for minutes with Albert Gronbaek, Morten Thorsby and Junior Messias next season. He featured nine times (four starts) in 2024/2025, recording two assists, nine shots (three on target), eight chances created and 12 tackles.