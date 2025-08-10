Christie suffered a season-ending groin injury that required surgery in April. The midfielder is reportedly close to making his return to team training, as he is expected to be back with the squad on Monday if everything goes as planned. This is good news for the club since he has been an undisputed starter for the Cherries, although it might be too soon for him to feature in more than a bench role for the season opener against Liverpool on Friday. Alex Scott is expected to get a larger role in the midfield until Christie returns.