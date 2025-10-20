Gravenberch twisted his ankle around the one-hour mark and was substituted as he couldn't continue. The midfielder will be assessed on Monday to know the extent of the issue and determine if he will have to miss some time to recover given the numerous games Liverpool will have to play in a limited period. A potential absence of Gravenberch would be a big blow for Liverpool since he has been the best player for the Reds so far this season, with Dominik Szoboszlai likely to get a larger role in midfield while he is out.