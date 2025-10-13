Gravenberch was forced off at halftime on Sunday against Finland as a precaution due to minor hamstring discomfort. The midfielder will be assessed upon his return to Liverpool and will hope the issue isn't serious since he is an undisputed starter for the Reds under coach Arne Slot and aims to be available for the clash against Manchester United on Sunday. If Gravenberch were to miss some time, Dominik Szoboszlai would reclaim a midfield role alongside Alexis Mac Allister until the Dutchman returns.