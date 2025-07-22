Ryan Hollingshead News: Assists in El Trafico
Hollingshead assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy.
Hollingshead recorded his first assist since May 19, helping the team secure a point Saturday. He's featured in the starting XI six times in the last eight MLS appearances, recording two assists while making 28 clearances and 18 tackles in that span.
