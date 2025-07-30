Ozcan looks to be recovering pretty well from the LCL injury he suffered while with Turkey ahead of the Club World Cup, as the midfielder did train with the group this week. This does imply he is nearing a return to action and should feature in a friendly soon, likely seeing some playing time before the season starts. He will see more of a reserve role this season once fit, only starting in three of his 11 appearances last campaign, likely to earn minimal time, and possibly end his time with the club.