Sam Beukema News: Transfers to Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Beukema has moved from Bologna to Napoli.

Buekema heads to a big team after two remarkable campaigns in Bologna, where he was a day-one starter and a cornerstone throughout his stay. He tallied 61 tackles, 36 interceptions, 127 clearances and 26 blocks in 43 games last season, contributing to 26 clean sheets. He'll rotate with Alessandro Buongiorno and Amir Rrahmani in two spots in the middle of the defense. His former club signed Martin Vitik earlier in the summer.

