Sam Johnstone News: Back in net for preseason

Johnstone (undisclosed) started and played 45 minutes in a friendly against Burnley.

Johnstone didn't see the field for the last month of last season due to injury, but has returned from his issues, seeing the start in offseason play. The question heading into the new season for the goalie is if he can earn back the starting role, as he held it to begin last season before falling out of favor, only featuring six times after the first two months of the 2024/25 campaign.