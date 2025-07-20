Sam Junqua News: Replaced on Wednesday
Junqua registered three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Portland Timbers.
Junqua contributed defensively with five tackles and a clearance before being replaced by Alexandros Katranis in the 72nd minute. Junqua has accumulated 10 tackles, six clearances and two interceptions in the last four games and has contributed to two clean sheets.
