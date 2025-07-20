Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Sam Junqua headshot

Sam Junqua News: Replaced on Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Junqua registered three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Portland Timbers.

Junqua contributed defensively with five tackles and a clearance before being replaced by Alexandros Katranis in the 72nd minute. Junqua has accumulated 10 tackles, six clearances and two interceptions in the last four games and has contributed to two clean sheets.

Sam Junqua
Real Salt Lake
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now