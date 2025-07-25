Sam Rogers Injury: Suffers lower body injury

Rogers (lower body) is out for Saturday's match against the New York Red Bulls, according to the MLS injury report.

Rogers didn't train earlier in the week with what has now been confirmed as a lower body injury, leaving him out for Saturday's contest. However, he heads into a break with two weeks to rest before their next match. That said, he will hope to return then, with Omar Gonzalez or a possibly returning Carlos Teran (upper leg) to replace him while out.