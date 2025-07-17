Sam Rogers News: Two shots from defense
Rogers had two shots (zero on goal) in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Atlanta United.
Rogers was once again starting in the defense Wednesday, his 14th start in 16 appearances this season. He would see a decent six clearances in the defense to go along with two shots in the attack, an okay match for the center-back. He should continue in his starting role moving forward, only missing out three times when available.
