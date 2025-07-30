Mbangula ended Tuesday's training session in Bremen's pre-season camp in Zillertal with a foot injury. The newcomer will not train on Wednesday and will be assessed in the coming hours to determine the extent of the injury. This is a big blow for the team as they signed him to be a starter in the frontline due to injuries already suffered earlier in the summer. Mbangula will hope the issue is not serious so he can build chemistry with his new teammates and be fit for the start of the 2025\/26 Bundesliga campaign.