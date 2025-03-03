Sandi Lovric News: Provides service in victory

Lovric had two shots (zero on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 1-0 win against Parma.

Lovric led the Udinese attack Saturday with team-highs in corners (six) and crosses (nine attempted, three accurate) over his 90 minutes of play. He added one tackle (one won) to the team's clean sheet effort. Over his last five league appearances (five starts), the midfielder has attempted 23 crosses (five accurate), 16 corners and nine shots (three on goal) while creating 13 chances and scoring once. Lovric has made 20 successive Serie A starting appearances for Parma dating back to October.