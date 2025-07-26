Sasa Kalajdzic News: Plays another 30 minutes
Kalajdzic appeared for 30 minutes in a friendly against Stoke on Saturday.
Kalajdzic played behind closed doors around a week ago but has made it back to the pitch for another friendly, with the forward getting 30 minutes off the bench. This secures his fitness even more heading into the 2025/26 season, looking to enter the season bidding for time after his absence throughout the 2024/25 campaign.
