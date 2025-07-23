Menu
Saul Injury: Departs Atletico

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Saul has ended his time with Atletico Madrid and will enter free agency, according to his former club.

Saul is seeing his time with Atletico end after a long tenure dating back to the 2015/16 season, with the midfielder exiting the club for free agency. He last saw time with Sevilla while on loan, starting in 17 of his 24 appearances while notching a goal and six assists. That said, he should be able to find a new club relatively easily, likely to remain in Spain.

