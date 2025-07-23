Saul Injury: Departs Atletico

Saul has ended his time with Atletico Madrid and will enter free agency, according to his former club.

Saul is seeing his time with Atletico end after a long tenure dating back to the 2015/16 season, with the midfielder exiting the club for free agency. He last saw time with Sevilla while on loan, starting in 17 of his 24 appearances while notching a goal and six assists. That said, he should be able to find a new club relatively easily, likely to remain in Spain.