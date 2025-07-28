Sean Johnson News: Concedes two in loss

Johnson recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Charlotte FC.

Johnson made a key diving save in the 84th minute to deny Pep Biel and kept the match at 2-0 at full time, despite facing eight total shots and three on target. He entered this match with six clean sheets in 23 MLS starts this season and remains Toronto FC's clear first choice in goal. His composure under pressure stopped what looked like an expanding lead and gave his teammates a platform to stay in the fight. Johnson has now conceded 12 goals in his last five outings and will hope to find a seventh clean sheet against Philadelphia in their next MLS contest on Aug. 9.