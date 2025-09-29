Johnson returned to the team after being benched during the past two outings and had a man-of-the-match performance against Miami's potent offense. The goalkeeper couldn't do much when Tadeo Allende appeared unmarked inside the six-yard box to head home a cross from the left, but other than that he was just perfect even against MVP favorite Lionel Messi. If Toronto is already out of contention for a playoff spot, it was much more due to a lack of offense than poor goalkeeper as Toronto scored multiple goals just five times and was scoreless in 10 of 31 games.