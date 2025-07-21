Sean Johnson News: Saves four, allows one in loss
Johnson made four saves in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Nashville SC.
Johnson kept Toronto in the match but fell just short of keeping a second straight clean sheet. He's made seven saves and allowed just two goals over his last three appearances, but faces another tall task on Saturday on the road against a Charlotte FC side that has scored at least two goals in five straight games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now