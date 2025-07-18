Menu
Sean Longstaff News: Completes Leeds United move

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Longstaff made the switch to Leeds United from Newcastle, the club announced.

Longstaff has been frequently linked with a move away from Newcastle, and has now gotten his move. The midfielder wasn't getting consistent minutes with Newcastle, but should have the chance to be a consistent starter with Leeds United. Longstaff made 25 appearances (eight starts) last season, failing to register a goal contribution, though he had eight in 35 appearances the season prior.

Sean Longstaff
Leeds United
