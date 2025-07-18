Sean Longstaff News: Completes Leeds United move

Longstaff made the switch to Leeds United from Newcastle, the club announced.

Longstaff has been frequently linked with a move away from Newcastle, and has now gotten his move. The midfielder wasn't getting consistent minutes with Newcastle, but should have the chance to be a consistent starter with Leeds United. Longstaff made 25 appearances (eight starts) last season, failing to register a goal contribution, though he had eight in 35 appearances the season prior.