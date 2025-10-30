Nanasi made his return to the pitch Wednesday after missing the last seven matches with a shoulder injury. He announced himself in a big way upon his return, assisting Joaquin Panichelli's goal in the 46th minute then scoring his own in the 55th minute. He finished the match with four shots and two chances created. He also helped his side keep a clean sheet, contributing one tackle, two interceptions and two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action. Now that he's back healthy, he will look to build off this performance Sunday at Rennes.