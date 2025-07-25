Sebastian Walukiewicz News: Moves to Sassuolo

Walukiewicz has transferred to Sassuolo on loan with an option to buy from Torino.

Walukiewicz was a regular for most of the past campaign until the last few matches, and Torino elected to go in a different direction following a coaching change. He posted 24 crosses (five accurate), 38 tackles, 18 interceptions, 55 clearances and eight blocks in 29 appearances (20 starts), helping keep two clean sheets. He's currently the top option at right-back given the departure of Jeremy Toljan, but he'd be in the mix to start in the middle if Sassuolo made another addition on the defensive wing.