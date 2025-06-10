Sebastiano Esposito News: Heads back to Inter

Esposito is training to Inter ahead of the Club World Cup, Sky Italy reported.

Esposito wasn't signed permanently by Empoli following the relegation and will be evaluated by new coach Christian Chivu during the summer competition. He tallied eight goals, 61 shots (21 on target) and 36 key passes in 33 games (27 starts) last season. He'll contribute to replacing deputies Marko Arnautovic and Joaquin Correa, who have left the club.