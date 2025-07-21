Sebastiano Muso News: Makes MLS debut
Muso registered three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City.
Muso came off the bench to play the final 15 minutes of the match Saturday and was impressive during his MLS debut. He was able to create one chance while completing five passes and attempting three shots. The midfielder could remain with the senior squad as a valid depth option in the midfield for NYCFC.
