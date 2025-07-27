Sebastien Salles Lamonge News: Dishes assist in defeat

Salles assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 4-3 loss versus Guadalajara.

Salles was active early, assisting on a shot on target in the ninth minute of play. He also landed his own shot on net in the 20th minute, before eventually helping his side break through for their second goal of the match, as he provided a cross toward Eduardo Aguila, who headed it home. The assist marked the first goal contribution of the season for Salles, who also has five shots and two on target over three games.