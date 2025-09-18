Gnabry's right-side delivery forced the 20th-minute own goal that opened the scoring against Chelsea in the Champions League opener on Wednesday, and he later fed Harry Kane for the 63rd-minute strike that solidified the win. Gnabry finished with one assist and was a persistent threat in the number 10 spot, confirming his brilliant start to the season. The attacking midfielder has now scored two goals and provided three assists in four games across all competitions, enjoying increased playing time due to the injury of Jamal Musiala (leg).