Sergi Palencia Injury: Dealing with green card paperwork

Palencia is currently in Spain to work on receiving his green card and will therefore miss Friday's game against Portland. This is a big blow for LAFC as he is an undisputed starter at right back, and they will have to reorganize the backline against the Timbers, with Ryan Hollingshead likely playing on the right flank and Artem Smolyakov at left back.