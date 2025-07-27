Sergio Barreto News: Records three clearances in win

Barreto recorded three clearances in Saturday's 1-0 win against Mazatlan.

Barreto excelled in aerial play, keeping the home side out of danger on various occasions during his third start of the season. Still, the three clearances were his lowest tally over that span. Overall, he has been part of a solid defense alongside Eduardo Bauermann, and they look likely to maintain their good form with significant playing time in most matchups.