Sergio Camello headshot

Sergio Camello Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 28, 2025

Camello was forced off in the first half of Saturday's 5-0 victory in a pre-season friendly against PEC Zwolle due to muscular problems.

Camello suffered muscular problems in Saturday's friendly and was forced off in the first half as he could not continue. This is a blow for the team since he will likely be out for one or two weeks and miss a major part of the preparation. That said, his absence will not impact the starting XI much since he was often a bench option in the frontline last season.

Sergio Camello
Rayo Vallecano
More Stats & News
