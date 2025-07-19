Sergio Camello News: Fit once again
Camello (toe) appeared off the bench in a friendly for 45 minutes against Genk.
Camello is finally back from a toe injury that left him out to end last season, with the forward returning to the field in preseason off the bench. He only started in 14 of his 23 appearances last season while adding five goal contributions, likely to continue in the rotational role he held the past two seasons.
