Sergio Canales Injury: Pictured in training

Canales (thigh) is back in training sessions ahead of the week two clash with San Luis, as shown in photos shared by the club Thursday.

Canales could be ready to make his first appearance of the season Friday after dealing with a muscle problem. If he's no longer at risk of a relapse, the playmaker will likely oust Jose Alvarado or Oliver Torres from the lineup that started last weekend against Pachuca. That would make Canales a solid fantasy option given his significant responsibilities in the attacking midfield zone and on set pieces.