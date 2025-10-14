Ramos is back to normal activities after missing the game against Tijuana due to undisclosed reasons. The experienced defender has completed 90 minutes of play in 10 league matches this season, averaging 5.0 clearances and 1.3 interceptions per contest and scoring once from the penalty spot. He should return to the starting lineup if he's fit, leaving all of Stefan Medina, Victor Guzman (head) and Hector Moreno in contention for the remaining one or two spots, depending on whether the team plays with two or three center-backs.