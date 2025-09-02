Santos was waived by Cincinnati around a week ago, but is already back with a team and back in MLS, with the forward inking a deal until the end of the season with Houston, holding an option for a further season. He is a veteran in the league, serving in MLS since 2019, earning six starts in 18 appearances with Cincinnati before being waived. He will likely work into another depth role with Houston, mainly supporting the team as a super-sub and adding additional experience as the playoffs approach.