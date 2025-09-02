Guirassy played as a man possessed Sunday, leading the Dortmund attack with eight shot attempts (five on goal) and netting a brace in a 3-0 romp over Union Berlin. The attacker has scored three goals and landed eight shots on target across his first two Bundesliga appearances (two starts) of the 2025 - 2026 campaign. Guirassy has scored double-digit goals in three successive Bundesliga campaigns, including scoring 21 times across 30 appearances (29 starts) for Dortmund during the 2024 - 2025 league season, and looks primed for a fourth successive goal-filled campaign.