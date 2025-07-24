Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Seung-Soo Park headshot

Seung-Soo Park News: Signs with Newcastle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

Park has joined Newcastle on a permanent move from Suwon Bluewings, his new club announced.

Park has made 28 senior appearances for South Korean side Suwon Bluewings in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists at just 18 years old. The left winger, who has been capped five times for South Korea's under-20 team, will join the club's academy and link up with the Magpies' under-21 squad.

Seung-Soo Park
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now