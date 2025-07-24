Seung-Soo Park News: Signs with Newcastle

Park has joined Newcastle on a permanent move from Suwon Bluewings, his new club announced.

Park has made 28 senior appearances for South Korean side Suwon Bluewings in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists at just 18 years old. The left winger, who has been capped five times for South Korea's under-20 team, will join the club's academy and link up with the Magpies' under-21 squad.