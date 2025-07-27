Shuto Machino News: Signs with Gladbach

Machino has signed a contract with Borussia Monchengladbach until 2029, joining on a permanent move from Holstein Kiel, his new club announced. "Shuto is a versatile striker who can be deployed in a variety of positions, giving us plenty of offensive options. He proved last season that he's capable of scoring double figures in the Bundesliga. We're therefore delighted that he's chosen Borussia," said Roland Virkus, Borussia's sporting director.

Machino has scored 11 goals in 32 Bundesliga appearances for Kiel and will now hope for similar success at Borussia Monchengladbach. Machino was formed in his native Japan, scoring 46 goals in 159 competitive games between 2018 and 2023 before joining Germany. On the international stage, Machino has made eight appearances for the Japanese senior team, scoring four goals.