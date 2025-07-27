Siebe Van der Heyden News: Transferred to KAA Gent

Van der Heyden has been transferred to Gent from Mallorca on a permanent move, his former club announced.

Van der Heyden joined Mallorca in 2023 and played only 13 games for the club. In January 2025, he joined German side St. Pauli and featured in 13 games, contributing decently in the backline to help the German club remain in the top flight for another season. Van der Heyden will now return to his native country and play for KAA Gent.