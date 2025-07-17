Sil Swinkels News: Loaned to Exeter

Swinkels has been loaned to Exeter City from Aston Villa, according to his parent club.

Swinkels is heading out on loan once again after doing the same last season, with the defender joining Exeter for the season. The 21-year-old has plenty of room to improve and will hope to do so with Villa, likely to be faced with a move to the first team or an exit from the club next campaign depending on his loan spell.