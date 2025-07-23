Simone Scuffet News: Transfers to Pisa

Scuffet has joined Pisa on a permanent deal from Cagliari.

Scuffet departs permanently after spending six months at Napoli, filling in once. He allowed 23 goals in 13 matches in the first half of the season at Cagliari, making 33 saves and keeping one clean sheet. He'll have to compete with Adrian Semper, who was very solid in Serie B, but he'll have strong chances of opening the season as the starter.