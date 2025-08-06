Son announced his departure from the club earlier in the week and has now officially made the switch. He will be an immediate difference-maker for LAFC and should take a star role immediately. Son was one of the best players in Europe across his time with Tottenham, consistently leading the line as one of the most prolific Premier League players. He finished his Tottenham career with 173 goals in 454 appearances. Last season he scored seven goals and nine assists in the Premier League, meaning he has plenty left in the tank to take MLS by storm.