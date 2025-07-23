Souleyman Doumbia Injury: Absent from training

Doumbia was not involved in training Wednesday ahead of Saturday's match against Toronto, according to Will Palaszczuk of WFNZ.

Doumbia returned to play last week after coming off the bench for 17 minutes, but appears to be dealing with some drawbacks now, as the defender was unable to train Wednesday. This is something to monitor heading into the weekend, as he is a starter when fit but hasn't been able to shake off the injury bug this campaign. That said, he will likely be a game-time decision unless he trains with the group Thursday or Friday.