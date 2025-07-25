Souleyman Doumbia Injury: Out with hamstring injury
Doumbia (hamstring) is out for Saturday's match against Toronto, according to the MLS injury report.
Doumbia is heading to the sidelines for the weekend after not practicing earlier in the week, with the defender suffering from a hamstring injury. He will now have two weeks to recover as the club heads into the break. He had just returned from an injury, so he will hope he can do the same after the break.
